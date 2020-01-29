Queer, Doug Collins, Next in Fashion, Madame X, Tulsi Gabbard, Miley Cyrus, Elizabeth Warren, Henry Cavill: HOT LINKS

INFECTIOUS DISEASES. Elizabeth Warren has a plan: “Warren’s latest policy proposal, released on her campaign website, includes calls to undo President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to federal pandemic prevention and response programs run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Massachusetts senator said she would “fully fund this work” and also restore an Obama-era White House leadership position for health security created in response to the Ebola epidemic.”

BANNED. Was pot the reason Miley Cyrus wasn’t at the Grammys?

CORONAVIRUS. Australian scientists successfully grow virus in lab. “Scientists in Melbourne, Australia, have successfully grown the Wuhan coronavirus from a patient sample, which could help provide international experts with crucial information to beat the virus. It’s the first time the virus has been grown in a cell culture outside China.”

MADAME X. Madonna is being plagued by injuries and canceling more shows.

MICHIGAN. LGBT non-discrimination ballot initiative language approved. ‘Launched earlier this month, the effort would re-define the word “sex” in Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity or expression, effectively extending those protections to LGBT people. It would also define “religion” to include the religious beliefs of an individual.’

QUEER. 6 percent of sexual minority adults in the U.S. identify as queer. “Researchers examined a representative sample of sexual minorities in the United States from three age groups—young (18-25), middle (34-41), and older (52-59)—to determine the demographics and sexuality of people who identify as queer, compared to those who identify as lesbian/gay, bisexual, or as other sexual minority identities.”

2020. Tulsi Gabbard complains about not being invited to debate: “Gabbard is currently polling at 4.8 percent in the RealClearPolitics index of polls in New Hampshire, ahead of tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, businessman Tom Steyer and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. Yang, Steyer and Patrick, along with former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) all received invites to participate in the two-night event.”

DOUG COLLINS. Loathsome Georgia congressman and Trump ally makes bid for U.S. Senate. “The decision by the four-term congressman sets up a battle with U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a wealthy Republican executive tapped by Gov. Brian Kemp in December. The Rev. Raphael Warnock is poised to join the November race, along with other Democrats.”

ANALYSIS. Inside Trump’s Facebook operation: “Over the course of 2019, the Trump campaign spent nearly $20m on more than 218,000 different Facebook ads, a new Guardian analysis shows. Among the ads were some of the images and videos that made front-page news for their xenophobic, fear-mongering, vitriolic and outright false rhetoric.”

BBC. The gay men risking their health for the perfect body. ‘A number of gay men have told the BBC they are going to extreme lengths to change their bodies – including using steroids and having plastic surgery – just to become “accepted” by others in the LGBT community.’

KOBE BRYANT. Details of helicopter crash made public.

THROUGH TEARS. Shaq remembers Kobe.

“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while.. it definitely changes me.”’@SHAQ on the loss of his brother, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/dM5i0DDgGK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Fantasy Island.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/AuDROG1g6bM?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

EXCLUSIVE CUT OF THE DAY. Next In Fashion.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/ohgkYc6-6vc?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

NEED TO KNOW OF THE DAY. Henry Cavill explains the Witcher’s sword.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/HnvSLMbctL4?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Junior Padua.