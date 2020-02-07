‘Another Head on a Pike’: Trump Fires Sondland Hours After Dismissing Vindman (BREAKING)

It’s a “Friday night massacre” at the White House.

Hours after dismissing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, President Donald Trump has fired Gordon Sondland.

Vindman and Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, were two of the most important witnesses in the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

The New York Times reports: The ouster of the Vindman brothers and Mr. Sondland may only presage a broader effort to even accounts with the president’s perceived enemies. In the two days since his acquittal in the Senate, Mr. Trump has railed about those who stood against him like Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, calling them “evil,” “corrupt” and “crooked,” while his White House press secretary declared that those who hurt the president “should pay for” it. … “This is shameful of course,” said Representative Eliot L. Engel, Democrat of New York and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “But this is also what we should now expect from an impeached president whose party has decided he is above the law and accountable to no one.”

BLACK FRIDAY at the White House. https://t.co/jRpeK62cET — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) February 7, 2020

lol best remake of the Godfather baptism scene ever https://t.co/r1vUUu7rXy — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 7, 2020

it is the terrible state of our republic that the only honorable status to have in this administration is fired — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) February 7, 2020