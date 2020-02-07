Frontrunners Buttigieg, Sanders Face Off in New Hampshire Debate: WATCH LIVE

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders remain in a virtual tie atop Monday’s Iowa Caucus, and final results aren’t expected before next week.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg, Sanders and five other Democratic presidential candidates will face off in a debate Friday night in New Hampshire, ahead of the state’s Tuesday primary.

Fresh off Iowa, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are both riding high into the ABC News #DemDebate. They are both top targets tonight.



ABC News’ @MaryKBruce breaks down the stakes ahead of tonight’s match up. https://t.co/93QauZSK6e pic.twitter.com/bm3SvV9IRL February 8, 2020

Sanders (25 percent) leads Buttigieg (21 percent) in the latest New Hampshire poll from NBC News/Marist College, followed by Elizabeth Warren (14 percent) and Joe Biden (13 percent). No other candidate was in double figures.

CNN reports: In the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses both Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg had directed their fire at former Vice President Joe Biden — with Sanders drawing out their policy differences and Buttigieg arguing it was time to turn the page and allow the next generation to lead.But after Biden’s lackluster fourth-place finish, Sanders turned on his younger rival Friday, seeking to paint him as the candidate of the elite.”Buttigieg has received campaign contributions from over 40 billionaires, from the CEOs of the largest drug companies in this country, from fossil fuel (financiers), from Wall Street,” Sanders said in an interview with CNN. “Do you think that when people receive money from powerful special interests that they’re really going to stand up to those special interests and do what has to be done for the working class in this country? I don’t think so. It doesn’t work that way.”

More from Time: After the Iowa caucuses, the State of the Union and President Donald Trump’s acquittal by the Senate on two articles of impeachment, the week is ending with a bang. Monday’s highly anticipated Iowa caucuses were a mess. An app meant for reporting results malfunctioned due to a “coding issue,” and precinct chairs had to wait on the phone for hours to report their results. After days of waiting as results trickled in, it’s still not completely clear who won. Regardless, the Democratic presidential candidates have moved on to New Hampshire, which will vote in the election cycle’s first primary on Feb. 11.

The three-hour debate begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on ABC from Saint Anselm College in Manchester. ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News will co-host the debate, which will air live at 8 p.m. on ABC and stream on on the ABC app, ABC.com and connected devices such as Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV.

You can also watch it below.