‘This is a National Disgrace’: Twitter Erupts Over Trump’s Firing of Alexander Vindman

President Donald Trump has started putting “heads on pikes.”

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against Trump in his impeachment trial, was removed from his job and escorted out of the White House on Friday afternoon, NBC News reports.

“There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House,” Vindman’s attorney, David Pressman, said in a statement. “The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy.”

Pressman added that “the most powerful man in the world — buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit” had “decided to exact revenge” on Vindman.

Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, is a Purple Heart recipient who was wounded by an IED in Iraq in 2004. He testified under subpoena after listening in, as part of his official duties, on Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy.

Vindman’s twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, was also removed from his position at the White House. They have both reportedly been reassigned to the defense department.

Within hours after Vindman’s removal, #VindmanDeservesBetter and #VindmanIsAHero were the top trending topics on Twitter.

“Colonel Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, also an Army lieutenant colonel who worked at the White House, was fired as well and escorted out at the same time.”



Punishing even the relatives of one’s critics is the hallmark of tyrants. https://t.co/IZ8eP6fTpV — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 7, 2020

"Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth" pic.twitter.com/yipmrnOa7Q — Andrew deGrandpre (@adegrandpre) February 7, 2020

What is being done to protect the whistleblower from being sawed up into tiny pieces and disposed of? I’m serious. #VindmanIsAHero https://t.co/O9WABT5Dde — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 7, 2020

I've never seen a less patriotic group of people than Trump cult members trying to besmirch the honor of Purple Heart recipient Lt. Colonel Vindman. They claim to be supporters of the troops but they're all phony, anti-American, anti-military cult members. #VindmanDeservesBetter — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) February 7, 2020

"This is America. This is the country I've served and defended—that all of my brothers have served—and, here, right matters." —LT. Col. Vindman



This is the man Trump just had "escorted" from the White House because he dared speak out about Trump's crimes.pic.twitter.com/jfoWRlWCTd — CAP Action (@CAPAction) February 7, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Lt. Col. Vindman put his faith in this country and its government, and he has been betrayed. https://t.co/5H7Rr3zWUa — Leah Frances Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) February 7, 2020

Holy crap! If Susan Collins finds out Trump retaliated against a decorated soldier she may have to raise an eyebrow. #VindmanIsAHero https://t.co/e0EsAciI3E — Navy Mom 🆘 🌊 Impeached Forever 🌊 (@USNavyMomPA) February 7, 2020

Not to fear, the president has learned his lesson. https://t.co/zpFd2Q04Eh — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) February 7, 2020

🚨 Vindman was SUBPOENAED to testify.



To defy a Congressional subpoena could have placed him in legal jeopardy.



This is clearly an act of retaliation by Trump. https://t.co/sdDzdDncxs — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) February 7, 2020

The retribution against Vindman is shameful & authoritarian. But think about this: experts who challenge the president’s uninformed thinking in matters related to national security are systematically being purged. Loyalty is now a key qualification for the NSC. That’s dangerous. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 7, 2020

Trump's core philosophy: Get even. It's going to be really ugly, folks – Trump has now turned the entire Republican Party into the MAGA tribe — and they'll go after his enemies with gusto https://t.co/0CCCsakrTx — Progressive Push (@progressivepush) February 7, 2020

This is a national disgrace. I will never forgive the people who have let Donald Trump do this to this country. https://t.co/czKvlzKwlW — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 7, 2020

Private Bone Spurs aka @realDonaldTrump fired an America patriot today due telling the truth. Shame on him @senatemajldr and https://t.co/Pi3fgUcU70 involved in this coverup. #VindmanDeservesBetter — Christopher Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) February 7, 2020

Lt. Col. Vindman, a man who deserves to get the Presidential Medal of Freedom unlike Limbaugh, instead gets the ax. What a petty little president we have. Thank you Lt. Col. Vindman! #VindmanDeservesBetter #vindmanisapatriot https://t.co/kIYZaq91rv — Bruce Kiesel (@bhkiesel) February 7, 2020

Thank you LTC Vindman for giving us a living example of the Army values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. If only the commander-in-chief exhibited even one of them.#VindmanIsAPatriot pic.twitter.com/D4bOP8S1Q2 — VoteVets (@votevets) February 7, 2020