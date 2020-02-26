Longtime Lesbian YouTuber Arielle Scarcella Says She’s Leaving ‘the Ridiculously Woke Left’ — WATCH

Arielle Scarcella, a lesbian YouTuber with 643,000 subscribers who has been making videos for 10 years, announced that she’s leaving the left and no longer associates with the “ridiculously woke cult.”

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras recently dropped a February 27 panel Scarcella is to appear on from its listings after activists accused organizers of supporting transphobia. Scarcella has been accused of being transphobic and biphobic for videos on her channel (see I Won’t Apologise for Being Transphobic and Dear Trans Women, Stop Pushing “Girl Dick” On Lesbians). The event is apparently still on, just not part of SGLMC.

You took the ONE lesbian / female focused event down because a bunch of cry babies complained that they don't like a woman's (my) opinion? February 16, 2020

"Woke" activists don't want to have conversations — they want to "educate" you. When you don't agree, they say you didn't listen. — Arielle Scarcella (@ArielleScarcell) February 26, 2020

Said Scarcella in her new video: “I don’t believe gender is a social construct, I don’t believe cis straight white men are evil, I don’t believe genital preferences are transphobic or there are 97 genders, I don’t think male sex offenders belong is women’s prisons, I don’t think it’s normal for people to be praised for walking around in shirts that say kill terfs. I don’t think like these people and I no longer wanna be associated with them.”

“Some of you have noticed this change coming onto my channel within the past two years, as I’ve gotten what some people would say more conservative,” she added. “And yeah, I have, haven’t I? Since the queer movement right now is obsessed with all these different labels and I am a fan of labels, I wanted to share a new label of mine with you, I’m coming out, I am officially leaving the left.”

Added Scarcella: “It’s gotten to the point where I can no longer even list LGBT or women empowerment in my Instagram and Twitter bios without people thinking I’m part of this ridiculously woke cult… When we have rules and a peking order for who is able to speak and how long. … The LGBT+ community has become a safe haven for the mentally unstable, who are not seeking help, and who also aren’t in any sense of the word queer. We’ve become so obsessed with validating everybody. How did we not see this coming? This community has become so ridiculously intolerant, while preaching love, that for the first time in a decade, LGBT+ acceptance is down. Anyone who goes against the grain and thinks for themselves is immediately outcast. That’s not a community that’s a hive mind cult… I no longer want to be associated with the ridiculously woke left.”