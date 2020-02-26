Ellen Invites Subway Singing Sensation Charlotte Awbery to Sing ‘Shallow’ and Tell Her Story: WATCH

Charlotte Awbery, the singer who became famous overnight last week after she was stopped by social media prankster Kevin Freshwater in the subway for a game of “Finish The Lyrics”, appeared on Ellen to sing the track that got the world’s attention.

Freshwater stopped Awbery as she was making her commute and asked her to finish the song “Shallow” from A Star is Born. The clip went viral and as a result, Awbery made international headlines and her Instagram account grew from 7,000 followers to more than 342,000.

Charlotte, who said she’s “overwhelmed,” told Ellen that she has been a singer for 15 years and has taken advice from her father who told her to sing wherever she gets the chance. Ellen also surprised her with a few gifts.