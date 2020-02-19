Attorney Bill Barr Reportedly Claimed He’s Considering Resigning Over Trump Tweets

Donald Trump’s tweets are so alarming and disruptive to Attorney General Bill Barr’s activities that he’s told people he is considering resigning over them, according to a report in the Washington Post.

Writes the WaPo: “So far, Trump has defied Barr’s requests, both public and private, to keep quiet on matters of federal law enforcement. It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Barr had made his posture known directly to Trump. The administration officials said Barr seemed to be sharing his position with advisers in hopes the president would get the message that he should stop weighing in publicly on the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal investigations.”

Barr’s spokesperson says he has no plans to resign:

Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign. — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) February 19, 2020

And does anybody really believe this isn’t a smoke screen Barr hopes will make him look like he’s some kind of impartial player after months of aiding the Ukraine cover-up?