Bernie Sanders on Releasing Full Medical Records: ‘I Don’t Think We Will, No’ — WATCH

Bernie Sanders was asked at CNN’s Town Hall on Tuesday night whether he planned to release any additional medical records following his recent heart attack. Sanders had promised last September to release full medical records before the Democratic primaries, “before the first votes are cast.”

Said Sanders: “We have released, I think … quite as much as any other candidate has. We released two rather detailed letters from cardiologists and we released a letter that came from the head of the U.S. Congress medical group, the physicians there. So I think we have released a detailed report, and I’m comfortable with what we have done. If you think I’m not in good health come on out with me on the campaign trail and I’ll let you introduce me to the three or four rallies a day that we do.”

Asked if he’d release any further information, Sanders replied, “I don’t think we will, no.”