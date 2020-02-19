Buttigieg Destroys Limbaugh and Trump Gay Smears: ‘My Marriage Has Never Involved Me Sending Hush Money to a Porn Star’ — WATCH

At a CNN Town Hall in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, Pete Buttigieg offered an answer to recent remarks by Rush Limbaugh and Donald Trump about his sexual orientation that had the audience erupting with applause.

Last week, Limbaugh made headlines when he asked viewers if they could see “Mr. Man” Donald Trump “having fun” with Buttigieg kissing his husband on stage, and theorized that Democrats were wary of it too. He also asked his listeners how they would explain Buttigieg kissing his husband to their children. This week, Limbaugh said Trump called him to tell him not to apologize for the homophobic remarks.

Asked Erin Burnett: “Publicly Trump says he would not have a problem supporting a gay candidate? Do you take him at his word?”

Replied Buttigieg: “Not if he’s sending out his supporters to talk in this way. The idea of the likes of Rush Limbaugh… or Donald Trump lecturing anybody on family values… I’m sorry, but one thing about my marriage is it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse. So they want to debate family values, let’s debate family values, I’m ready.”