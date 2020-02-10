Bernie Sanders Will Challenge Iowa Results Putting Buttigieg on Top, Won’t Release Health Records: WATCH

Bernie Sanders plans to challenge the official Iowa caucus results after a final tabulation put Pete Buttigieg on top, awarding him 14 delegates over Sanders’ 12. The Democratic party gave Warren 8, Biden 6, and Klobuchar 1.

The Washington Post reports: “Late Sunday, Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver said the campaign will seek a partial recanvass — a process he said would put the senator from Vermont on top in the delegate count. Sanders won the popular vote, netting support from about 6,000 more caucus-goers on the first expression of preferences, known as an alignment, than Buttigieg. But the delegate allocation is based on projected support for each candidate at the state convention, known as state delegate equivalents or SDEs, which is traditionally the metric used to declare a winner of the caucuses.”

The Hill adds: “Some journalists, including The Appeal’s Daniel Nichanian, noted that even after Sunday’s update some of the delegate calculations remained incorrect, including one case where a precinct allocated more state delegates than it had to allocate. The Iowa Democratic Party did not immediately return a request for comment on the recanvass request.”

Note: I contacted IDP with a request for comment about "Dubuque 31" this morning. I asked them about my reporting that their reported result does NOT match the results of the local math sheet. They have not responded. But they can't say they had no clue they are wrong. — Taniel (@Taniel) February 10, 2020

On Sunday, Sanders backtracked on a promise to release his health records “before the first votes are cast” despite his recent heart attack.

Said Sanders on Meet The Press: “We have released as much documentation I think as any other candidate. You can start releasing medical records and it never ends. We have released the substantive part of all of our medical records. We have cardiologists who have [confirmed] I am in good health. I am in good health.”

