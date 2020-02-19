Dwyane Wade Reveals Why He Reached Out to the Cast of ‘Pose’ About His Transgender Daughter: WATCH

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, Dwyane Wade was asked by a viewer about reaching out to the cast of Pose about his transgender daughter Zaya.

Said Wade: “The lesson that my wife and I learned, first of all, we got information. We didn’t have a lot of information.…We reached about pronouns. We wanted to make sure we didn’t get it wrong. So we reached out about the pronouns and making sure that we said the right things to our daughter. We wanted to make sure we got all the pronouns right…we are learning in this process as well.”