Billy Porter Responds to Sesame Street Haters: ‘Stay Out of My Bedroom’

Pose star Billy Porter has broken his silence concerning hateful anti-LGBT attacks over his upcoming appearance on Sesame Street.

“If you don’t like it, don’t watch it,” Porter told Page Six. “Like, what about me singing with a penguin has anything to do with what I’m doing in my bedroom?

“The really interesting thing for me is that that’s what it’s all about when it comes to LGBTQ people — the first thing everyone wants to talk about is how we having sex,” Porter added. “Stay out of my bedroom and you will be fine — that is none of your business.”

Porter’s scheduled appearance led to a petition calling for Sesame Street to drop the episode, as well as threats from a Republican lawmaker in Arkansas to cut funding for the state’s PBS affiliate.

Earlier this week, Porter delivered Logo’s LGBTQ State of Our Union address. Watch it below.