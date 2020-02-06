Trump Turns National Prayer Breakfast Into Campaign Rally, Attacks Romney’s Faith: WATCH

Speaking at the bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump attacked the faith of both GOP Sen. Mitt Romney and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On the Senate floor Wednesday, Romney cited his faith as his reason for voting to remove Trump from office. Romney, a devout Mormon, was the lone Republican in the Senate who voted to convict.

President Trump questions the faiths of Nancy Pelosi (Catholic) and Mitt Romney (LDS) at the National Prayer Breakfast. pic.twitter.com/khPXUvXD4k February 6, 2020

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump said at the breakfast.

Trump then turned his attention to Pelosi, a Catholic who was sitting on stage beside him and has said she prays for the president.

“Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so,” Trump said.

The president, who held up a newspaper headline saying “ACQUITTED” prior to his speech, went on to apparently threaten his political opponents.

“So many people have been hurt, and we can’t let that go on, and I’ll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House,” he said, referring to his scheduled remarks on the impeachment verdict at noon Thursday.

Watch Trump’s full speech and check out a few reactions below.

Trump just walked into the National Prayer Breakfast & didn’t bow in submission to God, but held up papers saying acquital & flaunted his supposed glory & victory. What’s worse, preachers & many other attendees applauded him. pic.twitter.com/MWPH63EjXy — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) February 6, 2020

The prayer breakfast pivots into a Festivus airing of grievances https://t.co/FLPF6rzB7x — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) February 6, 2020

Who understands the spirit of a prayer breakfast like our Dear Leader? https://t.co/ASQODUvSkq — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 6, 2020

His comments came immediately after keynote by @arthurbrooks who pleaded with Americans to "love your enemies" and avoid "contempt" in our national life. To Brooks, Trump says, "I don’t know if I agree with you. But I don’t know if Arthur is going to like what i’m going to say." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 6, 2020

I'm not a theologian but I can't help but feel that bragging about employment numbers during a speech to a prayer breakfast misses the point pic.twitter.com/c4aoHnaWIf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020

"When they impeach you for nothing, then it's not easy to like them," says @POTUS of adversaries. "I do my best," he says, but "it's not easy," as he ended his remarks, pic.twitter.com/oeUFHdF2Md — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 6, 2020

Of course he turned the national prayer breakfast into a campaign rally. He doesn’t know how to give a normal speech — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) February 6, 2020