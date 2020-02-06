Trump Turns National Prayer Breakfast Into Campaign Rally, Attacks Romney’s Faith: WATCH

Speaking at the bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump attacked the faith of both GOP Sen. Mitt Romney and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
On the Senate floor Wednesday, Romney cited his faith as his reason for voting to remove Trump from office. Romney, a devout Mormon, was the lone Republican in the Senate who voted to convict.
“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump said at the breakfast.
Trump then turned his attention to Pelosi, a Catholic who was sitting on stage beside him and has said she prays for the president.
“Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so,” Trump said.
The president, who held up a newspaper headline saying “ACQUITTED” prior to his speech, went on to apparently threaten his political opponents.
“So many people have been hurt, and we can’t let that go on, and I’ll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House,” he said, referring to his scheduled remarks on the impeachment verdict at noon Thursday.
Watch Trump’s full speech and check out a few reactions below.