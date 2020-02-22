Subway Singer Charlotte Awbery Speaks Out After Becoming Overnight ‘Shallow’ Sensation: WATCH

Charlotte Awbery, the singer who became famous this week after she was stopped by social media prankster Kevin Freshwater in the subway for a game of “Finish The Lyrics”, is speaking out.

Freshwater got Awbery’s attention as she was making her commute and asked her to finish the song “Shallow” from A Star is Born. The clip went viral and as a result, Awbery made international headlines and her Instagram account grew from 7,000 followers to more than 342,000.

More than 25 million views later, Awbery is speaking out: “OMG WOW! I am completely blown away! Thank you all so so much for the response,comments, kind messages and general love from everyone 💓 in the words of @ladygaga I’m “ speechless “ X 💫💫”