Coronavirus, Mike Pence, AOC, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, ‘Drag Race,’ Matthew Mitcham, Ricky Dillon, Lady Gaga: HOT LINKS

#PENCEDEMIC: Mike Pence was criticized for his handling of Indiana’s HIV outbreak. He will lead the U.S. coronavirus response. The worst HIV outbreak in the state’s history happened on his watch in 2015, which critics blamed on Pence’s belated response and his opposition to authorizing a needle-exchange program.
IT’S HERE: CDC confirms the first US coronavirus case of ‘unknown’ origin. The California patient was hospitalized for days before getting tested. That means this could be the first US case of “community spread” of the virus.
… AND MAYBE HERE: 600 In Massachusetts Monitored For Possible Symptoms Of Coronavirus
… BUT THIS IS THE SCARIEST PART: White House Moves To Screen Scientists’ Statements On Coronavirus
RECESSION FEARS: Stocks tumble into correction territory amid virus scare
SHE HAS A PLAN: Warren introduces bill to redirect wall money to coronavirus
HAIR HYSTERIA: Truth or Hoax: CDC Recommends Shaving Your Beard To Protect Against the Coronavirus
QUEENS OF COMEDY: Drag Race Legends Laugh It Up on Logo With New Comedy Specials
LOL: Trump Impersonator Removed By Swarm of Security After Protesting Pence Speech at CPAC
NOW STREAMING: His Mother Killed Him Because He Was Gay. Netflix’s new docuseries The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez explores the horrifying case of an 8-year-old boy who was murdered by his own mother and her equally sadistic boyfriend.
HOW SOON HE FORGOT: Pete Buttigieg Denounces the Politics That Made Him Possible
DUH: Gay Texas voter leaves GOP, saying they ‘don’t believe I have basic human rights.’
TAKING THE PLUNGE: Olympic hero Matthew Mitcham marries his partner in gold-medal ceremony
‘1,000 PERCENT GAY’: YouTuber Ricky Dillon Comes Out
‘ATLAS OF HATE’: One-third of Poland declared an ‘LGBT-free zone’
GET A LIFE: The FCC Got 1,300 Complaints Over Jennifer Lopez And Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
TEASER OF THE DAY: Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Greyson Chance, “Dancing Next to Me”
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY II: Alanis Morissette Attends AA Meeting in ‘Reasons I Drink’ Video
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Betty
THIRSTY THURSDAY: Bryce Willard Smithe
Finally back home after 2 weeks in NYC. Stepping off the airplane into a warm LA night reminded me of why I love this city so much. No jacket necessary. Thank you for showing me love the way you did tho NYC. 7 shoots in 14 days, some wicked parties, made some new friends I'll be sure to keep, and it's feeling like I might need to spend a little more time there next time around. 2 weeks just wasn't quite long enough. Shout out to all of the photographers who made time for me on short notice… and those who tried but couldn't make it work. Till next time. Also, Shout out to Gizmo. I'm missing you the most. 📸: @erotiese . . . @adon @jonmagazine @voguehommes @desnudomagazine @victormagbrasil @_manabouttownuk @lewismagazine @crotchmagazine @hoscos #fitnessfreak #fitnessmotivation #juicy #undies #muscleboy #gayfit #gaybrazil #gayuk #gaymuscle #gaymadrid #gaygermany