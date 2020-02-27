Coronavirus, Mike Pence, AOC, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, ‘Drag Race,’ Matthew Mitcham, Ricky Dillon, Lady Gaga: HOT LINKS

#PENCEDEMIC: Mike Pence was criticized for his handling of Indiana’s HIV outbreak. He will lead the U.S. coronavirus response. The worst HIV outbreak in the state’s history happened on his watch in 2015, which critics blamed on Pence’s belated response and his opposition to authorizing a needle-exchange program.

As governor, Pence’s science denial contributed to one of the worst HIV outbreaks in Indiana’s history.



He is not a medical doctor. He is not a health expert. He is not qualified nor positioned in any way to protect our public health.

https://t.co/1jVY44p2HF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2020

IT’S HERE: CDC confirms the first US coronavirus case of ‘unknown’ origin. The California patient was hospitalized for days before getting tested . That means this could be the first US case of “community spread” of the virus.

… AND MAYBE HERE: 600 In Massachusetts Monitored For Possible Symptoms Of Coronavirus

… BUT THIS IS THE SCARIEST PART: White House Moves To Screen Scientists’ Statements On Coronavirus

RECESSION FEARS: Stocks tumble into correction territory amid virus scare

SHE HAS A PLAN: Warren introduces bill to redirect wall money to coronavirus

HAIR HYSTERIA: Truth or Hoax: CDC Recommends Shaving Your Beard To Protect Against the Coronavirus

Don't shave because of the coronavirus. We talked to the CDC today and they said this graphic was for No Shave November, not the virus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/PTjLUBlRXo — Jen Steer (@jensteer) February 26, 2020

QUEENS OF COMEDY: Drag Race Legends Laugh It Up on Logo With New Comedy Specials

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/hTA6an-KlD8?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

LOL: Trump Impersonator Removed By Swarm of Security After Protesting Pence Speech at CPAC

One attendee dressed up as Trump at CPAC begins yelling while VP Pence is speaking. He was just escorted out by police. pic.twitter.com/zdX2rE5yOe — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 27, 2020

NOW STREAMING: His Mother Killed Him Because He Was Gay. Netflix’s new docuseries The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez explores the horrifying case of an 8-year-old boy who was murdered by his own mother and her equally sadistic boyfriend.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/-T7VXlB4qUI?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

HOW SOON HE FORGOT: Pete Buttigieg Denounces the Politics That Made Him Possible

DUH: Gay Texas voter leaves GOP, saying they ‘don’t believe I have basic human rights.’

TAKING THE PLUNGE: Olympic hero Matthew Mitcham marries his partner in gold-medal ceremony

‘1,000 PERCENT GAY’: YouTuber Ricky Dillon Comes Out

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/_TlO9Q0T71g?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

i’ve been sobbing uncontrollably for the past hour. i’m overwhelmed with relief and emotion. i’ve never felt like this before ever. i can’t believe it — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) February 26, 2020

‘ATLAS OF HATE’: One-third of Poland declared an ‘LGBT-free zone’

It's truly sickening to see this “Atlas of Hate” depicting zones in Poland which were declared #LGBT-free. Nearly 100 municipal or local governments have pledged to refrain from acts that encourage tolerance and must deny financial assistance to NGOs promoting equal rights. pic.twitter.com/Yzp93qr9av — Tsvetina Kaneva (@Tsvetince) February 26, 2020

GET A LIFE: The FCC Got 1,300 Complaints Over Jennifer Lopez And Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

TEASER OF THE DAY: Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/-9JzeWJ3Qk8?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Greyson Chance, “Dancing Next to Me”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/LmIHKB6OFHQ?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>



MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY II: Alanis Morissette Attends AA Meeting in ‘Reasons I Drink’ Video

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/jWHpIP1-kUI?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Betty

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/1tQu2P5n4Bc?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Bryce Willard Smithe