Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Lil Nas X Bares His Bod for New Calvin Klein Campaign with Hunter Schafer, Maluma, Sza, Lay Zhang, Bieber and More

by Leave a Comment

Calvin Klein today launched a new campaign shot by Mario Sorrenti called ‘Deal With It’, enlisting a diverse array of young stars who show a “willingness to bare themselves to the world.” Those stars include out rapper Lil Nas X, transgender Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, Colombian recording artist Maluma and Sza, with Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Lay Zhang.

View this post on Instagram

@lilnasx is the boss. DEAL WITH IT. #MYCALVINS ⁣ by @mario_sorrenti

A post shared by CALVIN KLEIN (@calvinklein) on

The campaign’s launch came with a solo shirtless shot of Lil Nas X and a 90-second video featuring all its stars. See a gallery of all the shots here.

Recent Posts