Lil Nas X Bares His Bod for New Calvin Klein Campaign with Hunter Schafer, Maluma, Sza, Lay Zhang, Bieber and More

Calvin Klein today launched a new campaign shot by Mario Sorrenti called ‘Deal With It’, enlisting a diverse array of young stars who show a “willingness to bare themselves to the world.” Those stars include out rapper Lil Nas X, transgender Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, Colombian recording artist Maluma and Sza, with Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Lay Zhang.

The campaign’s launch came with a solo shirtless shot of Lil Nas X and a 90-second video featuring all its stars. See a gallery of all the shots here.