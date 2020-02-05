Senator Doug Jones, Facing Tough Reelection Battle in Alabama, Says He’ll Vote to Convict Trump

Despite facing one of the toughest reelection battles in the U.S. Senate, Doug Jones (D-AL) said today he would vote to convict Donald Trump on both impeachment articles.

Said Jones in a lengthy statement: ““Having done my best to see through the fog of partisanship, I am deeply troubled by the arguments put forth by the President’s lawyers in favor of virtually unchecked presidential power. In this case, the evidence clearly proves the President used the weight of his office and that of the United States government to seek to coerce a foreign government to interfere in our election for his personal political benefit. The President’s actions placed his personal interests well above the national interests and threatened the security of the United States, our allies in Europe, and our ally Ukraine. His actions were more than simply inappropriate. They were an abuse of power.”

AL.com reports: “The senator has faced pressure from both sides of the aisle in Alabama over his vote, including several demonstrations organized by the Alabama Republican Party throughout the state last week in Huntsville, Birmingham and Mobile.”