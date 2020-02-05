Coca-Cola Makes a Major Statement Against Homophobia in Switzerland, Buys Out Newspaper Front Pages

Coca-Cola bought out the front pages of several Swiss newspapers this week to make a statement in support of an upcoming (February 9) referendum that would criminalize homophobia.

Coca cola a acheté les unes des principaux titres de suisse pour diffuser un message clair en pleine campagne sur la loi anti homophobie. C'est fascinant et rare de voir une entreprise s'impliquer dans la politique suisse. D'autant plus une entreprise étrangère. Joli coup ! pic.twitter.com/1lla7N9vFF — Niels Ackermann (@nielsack) January 31, 2020

SWI reported: “The legislation approved by parliament last December extends anti-racism norms to encompass discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation: a legal modification that allows for homophobia to be prosecuted just like racism, or anti-Semitism.”

The ultra-conservative Federal Democratic Union (FDU) party, the youth wing of the Swiss People’s Party and the Youth and Family Working Group forced a referendum on the legislation which will happen this week.

The youth wing of the Swiss People’s Party (JSVP) has called for a boycott of Coca-Cola because of the company’s support.

The Local reports: “Alongside the hard-right Federal Democratic Union, the JSVP are one of the highest-profile opponents of the referendum, saying that restrictions on homophobic statements would amount to a curtailing of free speech rights. Although the American soft drink company has involved itself in political campaigns elsewhere before, such political engagement is rare in Switzerland.”