Fidel Castro Trends After Bernie Tells Anderson Cooper: ‘It’s Unfair to Simply Say Everything [He Did] is Bad’ — WATCH

Cuban dictator Fidel Castro trended on Twitter late Sunday and into Monday in response to remarks from Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who told Anderson Cooper in a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday night that not all of what Castro did is bad.

Said Sanders: “We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but, you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing?”

“A lot of dissidents in prison didn’t,” replied Cooper.

Replied Sanders: “That’s right. And we condemn that. Unlike Donald Trump, let’s be clear, I do not think that Kim Jong Un is a good friend. I do not trade love letters with a murdering dictator.”

The Miami Herald reports: “The comments — sure to rile Cuban exiles in Miami and escalate arguments from moderate Democrats that Sanders is too far left to beat President Donald Trump — came in response to questions about remarks Sanders ,a self-described Democratic socialist, made in a 1980s interview.”

Here is @BernieSanders TONIGHT defending Fidel Castro’s murderous totalitarian Communist regime in Cuba



Democrats, nominating this man will absolutely re-elect @realDonaldTrump and end our Constitutional republic. pic.twitter.com/vAJX2ffbSQ — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) February 24, 2020 https://twitter.com/DonnaShalala/status/1231760466776657923



I'm hoping that in the future, Senator Sanders will take time to speak to some of my constituents before he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro. https://t.co/Iwvmay9LOH pic.twitter.com/KT9sQ0pfkh — Donna E. Shalala (@DonnaShalala) February 24, 2020

That’s the sound of Bernie’s Latino voter wave crashing on the shores of Miami https://t.co/FwN64IOlY7 — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) February 24, 2020