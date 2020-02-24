Fidel Castro Trends After Bernie Tells Anderson Cooper: ‘It’s Unfair to Simply Say Everything [He Did] is Bad’ — WATCH

Cuban dictator Fidel Castro trended on Twitter late Sunday and into Monday in response to remarks from Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who told Anderson Cooper in a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday night that not all of what Castro did is bad.
Said Sanders: “We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but, you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing?”
“A lot of dissidents in prison didn’t,” replied Cooper.
Replied Sanders: “That’s right. And we condemn that. Unlike Donald Trump, let’s be clear, I do not think that Kim Jong Un is a good friend. I do not trade love letters with a murdering dictator.”
The Miami Herald reports: “The comments — sure to rile Cuban exiles in Miami and escalate arguments from moderate Democrats that Sanders is too far left to beat President Donald Trump — came in response to questions about remarks Sanders ,a self-described Democratic socialist, made in a 1980s interview.”