Trump Walks into Stadium of 120,000 in India to Village People’s ‘Macho Man’ — WATCH

Donald Trump spoke to 120,000 people at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Monday, arriving at the Stadium as the Village People’s “Macho Man” blared from the speakers.
Newsweek reports: “More than 100,000 people filled the world’s largest cricket stadium, which is also known as Motera Stadium, as almost everyone in attendance donned a white cap with the name of the event “Namaste, Trump” (“Welcome, Trump”) written on it. … After an introduction by Modi, Trump gave a speech in which he touched on Bollywood, a trade deal with India and terrorism.”