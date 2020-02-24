Trump Walks into Stadium of 120,000 in India to Village People’s ‘Macho Man’ — WATCH

Donald Trump spoke to 120,000 people at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Monday, arriving at the Stadium as the Village People’s “Macho Man” blared from the speakers.

India plays "Macho Man" by Village People as Trump enters Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is packed with 110,000 Indians wearing white "Trump" hats pic.twitter.com/tJW08sNNDa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 24, 2020

Newsweek reports: “More than 100,000 people filled the world’s largest cricket stadium, which is also known as Motera Stadium, as almost everyone in attendance donned a white cap with the name of the event “Namaste, Trump” (“Welcome, Trump”) written on it. … After an introduction by Modi, Trump gave a speech in which he touched on Bollywood, a trade deal with India and terrorism.”

TRUMP: "When leaders put the interests of their own citizens first, we can forge strong and fair partnerships to build a safer and more prosperous world." pic.twitter.com/5REsdA2ytu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2020

I never thought I’d be listening to “Macho Macho man” in Gujarat, let alone with a crowd of 120,000 people anywhere in this world. But this was the song that Trump walked out to, for Namaste Trump #modi #namastetrump February 24, 2020

Waiting for Pres Trump and PM Modi, they're playing the same music mix tape as at Trump Campaign rallies, including Village People's "Macho Man." pic.twitter.com/q4Qh23rUbf — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 24, 2020