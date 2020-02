Homophobic Twitter users went nuts last year when the UK’s South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue added a rainbow flag to their profile picture.

So the department, whose social media game is on point, decided to take the comments they received and make a video out of them to prove a point: “Fires don’t discriminate, and neither do we.”

Last year we got a load of abuse when we added the rainbow flag to our profile picture.



We don't think homophobic abuse is acceptable and we stand with all those LGBT+ people we serve and employ ๐Ÿณ๏ธโ€๐ŸŒˆ



Thanks for the comments… ๐Ÿ‘#LGBTHM2020 pic.twitter.com/kwzAvKWUjq February 5, 2020

Many thanks to these brave and witty first responders.