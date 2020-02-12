Siba the Standard Poodle Wins ‘Best in Show’ at Westminster Kennel Club: WATCH

There’s a new top dog in the nation: Siba the Standard Poodle. Siba beat out the boxer, the golden retriever, the Shetland sheepdog, the wire-haired fox terrier, the whippet, and the Havanese.

The NYT reports: “Siba is the fifth standard poodle to win the show’s top prize and the first since 1991. The last poodle to take top honors was a miniature, Surrey Spice Girl, in 2002. … Siba has only one regular requirement: she prefers chicken. On Monday, when Murray couldn’t find any before the judging in the nonsporting group, she turned to the closest available option: chicken sandwiches from a nearby McDonald’s. Siba gobbled them up, and then had the same meal for dinner on Tuesday.”