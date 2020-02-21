Gay Adult-Film Actor Offers Free Subscriptions In Exchange for Donations to Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign

Kenny Benjamin (Twitter)

A part-time gay adult-film actor in New York is offering free subscriptions to his OnlyFans page in exchange for donations to Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s campaign.

IF YOU SEND ME A SCREENSHOT OF YOU DONATING TO ELIZABETH WARREN I WILL GIVE YOU MY ALT AND IF YOU ALREADY HAVE MY ALT ILL GIVE YOU A MONTH OF ONLYFANS — warren 2020 stan account (@kenny_benj) February 20, 2020

Kenny Benjamin, 25, told Gay Star News he launched the effort on a whim, but it has evolved into a legitimate grassroots fundraiser.

“I originally posted it as kind of a joke. And a couple of people sent their donation screenshots over and I sent them a link and they were like, ‘I thought you were joking.’ And it just spiralled,” he said. “It has actually been crazy. I had a lot of people messaged me to say, ‘I wanted to donate to Elizabeth Warren and this inspired me.'”

On why he supports Warren, Benjamin added: “I love Elizabeth Warren number one because she is a woman and number two she is a qualified woman. As a world we have this ideology that we cannot elect a woman president. That is not a good reason to not support a female candidate. I would just love to see a woman in the White House. In the 2016 election, the majority of the country voted for Hilary Clinton. America wants a woman president. And Warren is just so capable of being president.”

Benjamin also told Gay Star News that one of his goals in doing adult films is to fight stigma around sex work, and Warren has said she is open to decriminalizing it.