Jill Biden Says They’re No Longer Friends with Lindsey Graham: ‘He’s Changed’ — WATCH

Jill Biden sat down with CNN New Day ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucuses and talked about she and her husband’s former friendship with Senator Lindsey Graham.

Said Biden: “I don’t know what happened to Lindsey. We used to be great friends, and friends with John McCain. We traveled together with the foreign relations committee, we’ve had dinner. And now he’s changed. It’s hard when you consider somebody a friend and they’ve said so many negative things. That’s been a little hurtful.

"We used to be great friends… And now he's changed," says Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, about Sen. Lindsey Graham's stance on the impeachment trial. "It's hard when you consider somebody a friend and they've said so many negative things. That's been a little hurtful." pic.twitter.com/tjR1JsFrDJ February 3, 2020

Graham said on Sunday that the Senate Intelligence Committee would launch investigations following the impeachment trial and call the whistleblower to testify, and the Foreign Relations Committee would launch an investigation of Joe Biden.

Said Graham on FOX News Sunday: “The Senate Intel committee under Richard Burr has told us that we will call the whistleblower. Why is it important? I want to know how all this crap started. … If the whistleblower is a former employee of, associate of, Joe Biden, I think that would be important. If the whistleblower was working with people on Schiff’s staff that wanted to take Trump down a year and a half ago, I think that would be important. If the Schiff staff people helped write the complaint, that would be important. We’re going to get to the bottom of all of this to make sure this never happens again.”

