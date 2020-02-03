Towleroad Gay News

Conservatives Lose It After Beyoncé and Jay-Z Sit During Super Bowl National Anthem: WATCH

Conservatives on social media are outraged after Beyoncé and Jay-Z failed to get on their feet for the National Anthem during Demi Lovato’s performance at Super Bowl LIV.

The couple trended on social media after TMZ shared a clip of the couple seated with their daughter Blue Ivy, reporting: “The Carters were sitting together a few rows back from the field, and they clearly didn’t make an effort to get up during Demi Lovato’s performance. A guy who appears to be a bodyguard of theirs was standing though, as was pretty much everyone else around them. It’s interesting, of course, because Jay has teamed up with the NFL to shine a light on police brutality, the criminal justice system and other causes important to him and the black community. He’s also heading up their entertainment arm these days for more diversity.”

Here’s that National Anthem, ICYMI.

Some reactions:

