Conservatives Lose It After Beyoncé and Jay-Z Sit During Super Bowl National Anthem: WATCH

Conservatives on social media are outraged after Beyoncé and Jay-Z failed to get on their feet for the National Anthem during Demi Lovato’s performance at Super Bowl LIV.
The couple trended on social media after TMZ shared a clip of the couple seated with their daughter Blue Ivy, reporting: “The Carters were sitting together a few rows back from the field, and they clearly didn’t make an effort to get up during Demi Lovato’s performance. A guy who appears to be a bodyguard of theirs was standing though, as was pretty much everyone else around them. It’s interesting, of course, because Jay has teamed up with the NFL to shine a light on police brutality, the criminal justice system and other causes important to him and the black community. He’s also heading up their entertainment arm these days for more diversity.”
Here’s that National Anthem, ICYMI.
Some reactions:
Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer)sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans. Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success?— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 3, 2020
Listen Up Beyonce and Jay-Z!!— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 3, 2020
You don’t think it’s necessary to stand for our Anthem and our Flag!?
Countless lives have been lost defending that Flag so people like YOU can attend events like the Super Bowl in peace.
You should be EMBARRASSED for yourselves. What a disgrace.
What a disgusting act of shame.— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 3, 2020
Beyonce and Jay-Z remained seated during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.
This country has given them the opportunity to be everything they are, and they reward it by disgracing the Flag and Anthem!
Our service heroes deserve more respect!
LOL at conservatives losing their shit over Beyonce and Jay-Z not standing for the anthem. Maybe if you guys would also take several seats and pay attention to actual injustice America would be better.— Goldburn P. Maynard Jr. (@deathntaxesprof) February 3, 2020
People are more upset at Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting during the national anthem than at Trump bribing another country to win another election. pic.twitter.com/X5DIJqqQ1t— Johnnie the Aquarius (@jnewsworthy) February 3, 2020