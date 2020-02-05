Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Trump’s Decision to Honor Rush Limbaugh: ‘This is a Medal They Gave to Rosa Parks’ — WATCH

Jimmy Kimmel took apart Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech from top to bottom, beginning with the handshake denied to Nancy Pelosi.

“First time he decides not to touch a woman, it’s there,” quipped Kimmel.

Kimmel also laughed at Trump’s attempts to convince people of the viability of the “very important” Space Force, his promises to protect patients with pre-existing conditions, the transformation of his plan to cripple public schools into a game show, and his honoring of racist, misogynist homophobe Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Today was Rosa Parks Day, and this is a medal they gave Rosa Parks. Tonight, Rush Limbaugh got it.”