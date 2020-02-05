Stephen Colbert Takes Down Trump’s ‘Insane’ SOTU Speech: Nancy ‘Ripped Him a New One’ — WATCH

Stephen Colbert recapped Donald Trump’s braggadocious State of the Union speech in a live monologue following the lie-filled spectacle.

Said Colbert: “Before the speech even started, Trump threw shade: He wouldn’t shake Nancy Pelosi’s hand. You know what? Madam Speaker, next time don’t offer him your hand, just offer him one finger.”

Colbert also noted that Trump touted a pledge that everyone, especially those in rural areas, would have access to high-speed internet: “To which Iowa replied: ‘That would have been handy yesterday.'”

“[Trump] made up a lot of stuff, like saying that he was trying to protect pre-existing conditions,” Colbert added. “I think he assumes our pre-existing condition is amnesia that he tried to destroy protections for pre-existing conditions, but he also hit on one of his favorite lies: Socialists are coming for you.”

After a clip of Trump asserting that “132 lawmakers have endorsed legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our health care system, wiping out the private health care plans of 180 million very happy Americans,” Colbert quipped, “You just heard the single clap of the only person in America who likes their health insurance company.”

Colbert also mocked Trump’s flub of the word “sanctuary,” imitating the president, “Yes, a stankuary. For smellegals, a decision that was very very unpoopular.”

Finally, Colbert made note of Nancy Pelosi’s final statement to Trump, “she ripped him a new one.”