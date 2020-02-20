Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Makes History by Attending LGBT Rally at Capitol: WATCH

Democrat Andy Beshear became the first sitting Kentucky governor to attend an annual statewide LGBTQ rights rally on Wednesday.

Back in November, Beshear defeated anti-LGBT Republican incumbent Matt Bevin, who famously backed Rowan county clerk Kim Davis after she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Gov. Andy Beshear becomes the first Kentucky governor to speak at the LGBTQ Fairness rally, speaks in favor of statewide fairness bill and the bill to ban conversion therapy. #kyga20 pic.twitter.com/IRhZHodTbY February 19, 2020

Speaking at the rally staged by the Fairness Campaign in the Capitol Rotunda, Beshear expressed support for bills that would prohibit discrimination against LGBT people and ban conversion therapy, both of which face uphill battles in the Republican-dominated Legislature, according to the Associated Press.

“Diversity and inclusion, they aren’t buzz words,” Beshear said. “They are values. And they are keys to making Kentucky stronger. Kentucky cannot reach its full potential if all of our people don’t feel supported to be themselves.”

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Beshear dismissed a question about whether his appearance would have political implications.

“I think it took too long,” Beshear said about being the first governor to speak at the rally. “Under this administration, every single Kentuckian counts.”

Watch Beshear’s speech below.