Andy Beshear Claims Narrow Victory Over Trump Ally Matt Bevin In Bitter Kentucky Governor’s Race But No Concessions Have Been Made: WATCH

Democrat Andy Beshear claimed victory on Tuesday night in the Kentucky Governor’s race though Republican and Trump ally Matt Bevin had not conceded.

The Courier-Journal reports: “Bevin, who trailed Beshear by 5,189 votes with 100% of precincts reporting across the state. ‘We are not conceding this race by any stretch.’ Later that night, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes told CNN her office had called the race for Beshear, as they do not believe the difference in the vote can be made up by Bevin. As if matters couldn’t get more complicated, Republican Senate President Robert Stivers then told reporters that a joint session of the Kentucky General Assembly may eventually decide the winner, citing a provision in the state constitution that hasn’t been used in 120 years.”

CNN reports: “A Democratic victory in the governor’s race in Kentucky, a state President Donald Trump won by 30 percentage points in 2016, showed partisanship alone isn’t enough to overcome a candidate’s unpopularity — and that Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the national Republican infrastructure were unable to provide the last-minute boost that Bevin needed.”