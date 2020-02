It’s been about six years since ASL pop parodist Mister Chase treated us to one of his sign language songs but he’s back with a special treat for Valentine’s Day: this adorkable interpretation of Kim Petras’ hit “Heart To Break” which looks like it’s straight out of the Katy Perry bubble gum universe.

You may recall Mister Chase’s take on Hozier’s “Take Me To Church”, Miley Cyrus’ “F U”, “Wonderful” for the LGBQ community in Russia, or Bonnie McKee’s “American Girl”.