Colorado House Panel Kills All Six Bills in Anti-LGBT ‘Slate of Hate’ (VIDEO)

A Colorado House committee has killed a six-bill “slate of hate” described as “the most aggressive attack on LGBTQ rights in more than a decade.”

The bills included one proposal to ban same-sex marriage and bar gay couples from adopting children, which asserted in its text that kids do better in “natural” families.

“We all know this bill isn’t gonna pass in this current left-wing environment. It’s to remind everyone, this is the ultimate way to conceive a child,” said sponsor Shane Sandridge, R-Colorado Springs.

According to Denver’s CBS4, other bills aimed to jail doctors for providing gender-transition treatment to kids; prevent transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports; allow people who have religious objections to refuse housing, jobs and health care to LGBT people; and make it harder for the state to help LGBT kids.

Colorado Public Radio reports that the proposals were voted down in a marathon hearing that stretched into the early hours of Friday morning.

“I’ll be damned if this bill, these bills, try to take away the rights of my family, the rights of my friends, and the rights of my community, period,” said Rep. Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat and gay woman, in a press conference on Thursday afternoon shortly before the bills were heard in committee. “But make no mistake: These bills will die today.”

She was right.

Watch CBS4’s report below.

<noscript><iframe scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allow="autoplay; fullscreen" src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=eyJtIjoiY2JzIiwidiI6IjQ0NDY1NTUiLCJhbnZhY2siOiJEVnpsOVFSem94M1pac1A5Yk51NUxpM1g3b2JRT25xUCIsInNoYXJlTGluayI6Imh0dHBzOi8vY2JzbG9jLmFsLzJIaVBROVYiLCJwbHVnaW5zIjp7ImNvbXNjb3JlIjp7ImNsaWVudElkIjoiMzAwMDAyMyIsImMzIjoiZGVudmVyLmNic2xvY2FsLmNvbSJ9LCJkZnAiOnsiY2xpZW50U2lkZSI6eyJhZFRhZ1VybCI6Imh0dHA6Ly9wdWJhZHMuZy5kb3VibGVjbGljay5uZXQvZ2FtcGFkL2Fkcz9zej0yeDImaXU9LzQxMjgvQ0JTLkRFTlZFUiZjaXVfc3pzJmltcGw9cyZnZGZwX3JlcT0xJmVudj12cCZvdXRwdXQ9eG1sX3Zhc3QyJnVudmlld2VkX3Bvc2l0aW9uX3N0YXJ0PTEmdXJsPVtyZWZlcnJlcl91cmxdJmRlc2NyaXB0aW9uX3VybD1bZGVzY3JpcHRpb25fdXJsXSZjb3JyZWxhdG9yPVt0aW1lc3RhbXBdIiwia2V5VmFsdWVzIjp7ImNhdGVnb3JpZXMiOiJbW0NBVEVHT1JJRVNdXSIsInByb2dyYW0iOiJbW1BST0dSQU1fTkFNRV1dIiwic2l0ZVNlY3Rpb24iOiJmZWF0dXJlZCJ9fSwibGlicmFyeVJlcXVlc3RlZCI6dHJ1ZX0sImhlYXJ0YmVhdEJldGEiOnsiYWNjb3VudCI6ImNic2xvY2FsLWdsb2JhbC11bmlmaWVkIiwicHVibGlzaGVySWQiOiJjYnNsb2NhbCIsImpvYklkIjoic2NfdmEiLCJtYXJrZXRpbmdDbG91ZElkIjoiODIzQkEwMzM1NTY3NDk3RjdGMDAwMTAxQEFkb2JlT3JnIiwidHJhY2tpbmdTZXJ2ZXIiOiJjYnNkaWdpdGFsbWVkaWEuaGIub210cmRjLm5ldCIsImN1c3RvbVRyYWNraW5nU2VydmVyIjoiY2JzZGlnaXRhbG1lZGlhLmQxLnNjLm9tdHJkYy5uZXQiLCJjaGFwdGVyVHJhY2tpbmciOmZhbHNlLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjoiMS41IiwicGFyZW50UGFnZVVSTCI6Imh0dHBzOi8vZGVudmVyLmNic2xvY2FsLmNvbS8yMDIwLzAyLzEzL2hhdGUtYmlsbHMtYW50aS1sZ2J0cS1jb2xvcmFkby1sZWdpc2xhdHVyZS8iLCJwYXJlbnRUaXRsZSI6IuKAmFNsYXRlIE9mIEhhdGXigJk6IE9wcG9uZW50cyBGaWdodCA2IEFudGktTEdCVFEgQmlsbHMgQXQgU3RhdGUgQ2FwaXRvbCDigJMgQ0JTIERlbnZlciIsInBJbnN0YW5jZSI6InAwIiwicHJvZmlsZSI6ImNicyIsImN1c3RvbVRyYWNraW5nU2VydmVyU2VjdXJlIjoiY2JzZGlnaXRhbG1lZGlhLmQxLnNjLm9tdHJkYy5uZXQifSwiaGVhbHRoQW5hbHl0aWNzIjp7fX0sImh0bWw1Ijp0cnVlLCJ0b2tlbiI6ImRlZmF1bHQifQ%3D%3D" width ="640" height="360"></noscript>