Megan Rapinoe, Gus Kenworthy, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, RuPaul, Gayle King, Lil Nas X, Pussycat Dolls, Donald Trump, Iowa Caucus: HOT LINKS

AYFKM: Trump Thinks Pelosi Broke The Law When She Ripped His Speech. “Well, I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all, it’s an official document. You’re not allowed. It’s illegal what she did. She broke the law,” he said.
STILL NO WINNER: Iowa Democratic Party extends deadline for campaigns to ask for recanvass or recount. This means that the results from Iowa will not be finalized until at least a full week after Iowans across the state caucused on February 3.
FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS: Five things to watch in New Hampshire primary debate
‘FACE YOUR FIERCE’: Abercrombie tries to redeem its body-shaming past with inclusive ad campaign. Anchored on a range of ideas including the increasingly trendy “body positivity” movement, as well as “self-empowerment,” “gender equality” and “LGBTQ+ equality,” the new campaign has ditched the days of rock hard abs and glowing tans for more realistic body types. … The campaign includes numerous LGBTQ faces: Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, World Cup-winning soccer player Megan Rapinoe, footballer Ryan Russell, plus-size model Michael McCauley (below), British rugby player Keegan Hirst, ballet dancer Harper Watters, comedian Andy Lalwani, and trans activists Laith Ashley and Leyna Bloom.
View this post on Instagram
There’s no one way to be Fierce. It’s an honor to be part of a campaign that includes so many people who are Fierce in different ways. Together, we form a special kind of family. I’m so excited to partner with @abercrombie for the launch of their Fierce Family of fragrances. #FACEYOURFIERCE #AbercrombiePartner
View this post on Instagram
I’m Fierce AF! I’m so excited to partner with @abercrombie for the launch of their Fierce Family of fragrances! When I started modeling a little over a year ago I never would have believed you if you’d said I’d become an Abercrombie and Fitch model! Ok, secretly I would have because i dream big! 😜This partnership represents why I do what I do. Brands are finally waking up to what their customers ACTUALLY want and I’m honored to be at the front of this movement working with Abercrombie as we lead the industry for change. People want to see REAL people in the clothes they’re buying and I think most people can relate to guys like me. This isn’t a fashion statement. Beefy dudes are here to stay! I’m so proud to be a part of this amazing Fierce family and the new ANF. Together we form a special kind of family. So much more to come!!! #FACEYOURFIERCE #AbercrombiePartner #AbercrombieModel #ImanAbercrombieAndFitchModelNow!
TRUE BELIEBER: Justin Bieber Reveals He Made a Deal With God to Get Sober
‘WE’RE THINKING OF YOU’: Katy Perry Sends a Message of Support to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
TOO SOON?: Gayle King is being criticized for asking Kobe Bryant’s friend about the rape case
WTF: A Judge Ruled That The Woman Suing The Church Of Scientology Must Participate In “Religious Arbitration”
View this post on Instagram
The Munich-Nymphenburg Botanical Garden is one of my favorite places that I discovered since coming to Germany. Not only is it a refuge for nearly 20,000 species of plants, the facitily is also used for scientific research. #gaygeek #peludo #hairymuscle #hairychest #plantlover #flauntyourleaves #boyswithplants #plantstagram Thanks @koullis for the photo