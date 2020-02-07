Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Megan Rapinoe, Gus Kenworthy, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, RuPaul, Gayle King, Lil Nas X, Pussycat Dolls, Donald Trump, Iowa Caucus: HOT LINKS

by Leave a Comment

AYFKM: Trump Thinks Pelosi Broke The Law When She Ripped His Speech. “Well, I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all, it’s an official document. You’re not allowed. It’s illegal what she did. She broke the law,” he said.

STILL NO WINNER: Iowa Democratic Party extends deadline for campaigns to ask for recanvass or recount. This means that the results from Iowa will not be finalized until at least a full week after Iowans across the state caucused on February 3.

FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS: Five things to watch in New Hampshire primary debate

‘FACE YOUR FIERCE’: Abercrombie tries to redeem its body-shaming past with inclusive ad campaign. Anchored on a range of ideas including the increasingly trendy “body positivity” movement, as well as “self-empowerment,” “gender equality” and “LGBTQ+ equality,” the new campaign has ditched the days of rock hard abs and glowing tans for more realistic body types. … The campaign includes numerous LGBTQ faces: Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, World Cup-winning soccer player Megan Rapinoe, footballer Ryan Russell, plus-size model Michael McCauley (below), British rugby player Keegan Hirst, ballet dancer Harper Watters, comedian Andy Lalwani, and trans activists Laith Ashley and Leyna Bloom.

View this post on Instagram

I’m Fierce AF! I’m so excited to partner with @abercrombie for the launch of their Fierce Family of fragrances! When I started modeling a little over a year ago I never would have believed you if you’d said I’d become an Abercrombie and Fitch model! Ok, secretly I would have because i dream big! 😜This partnership represents why I do what I do. Brands are finally waking up to what their customers ACTUALLY want and I’m honored to be at the front of this movement working with Abercrombie as we lead the industry for change. People want to see REAL people in the clothes they’re buying and I think most people can relate to guys like me. This isn’t a fashion statement. Beefy dudes are here to stay! I’m so proud to be a part of this amazing Fierce family and the new ANF. Together we form a special kind of family. So much more to come!!! #FACEYOURFIERCE #AbercrombiePartner #AbercrombieModel #ImanAbercrombieAndFitchModelNow!

A post shared by America’s Favorite Teddy Bear🧸 (@michaelrobertmccauley) on

TRUE BELIEBER: Justin Bieber Reveals He Made a Deal With God to Get Sober

‘WE’RE THINKING OF YOU’: Katy Perry Sends a Message of Support to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

TOO SOON?: Gayle King is being criticized for asking Kobe Bryant’s friend about the rape case

WTF: A Judge Ruled That The Woman Suing The Church Of Scientology Must Participate In “Religious Arbitration”

ON THE RAG: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.

LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: RuPaul Plays Dirty Charades with Jimmy Fallon

TEASER OF THE DAY: RuPaul Reveals Her Beauty Secrets to Kate McKinnon in SNL preview

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Lil Nas X Becomes a Rabid Vampire in ‘The Matrix’-Inspired ‘Rodeo’ Video Featuring Nas

SONG OF THE DAY: Pussycat Dolls’ Comeback Single ‘React’ Is Here 

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Abigail

FURRY FRIDAY: Giacomino

Recent Posts