Megan Rapinoe, Gus Kenworthy, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, RuPaul, Gayle King, Lil Nas X, Pussycat Dolls, Donald Trump, Iowa Caucus: HOT LINKS

AYFKM: Trump Thinks Pelosi Broke The Law When She Ripped His Speech. “Well, I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all, it’s an official document. You’re not allowed. It’s illegal what she did. She broke the law,” he said.

yes, ripping a piece of paper is illegal pic.twitter.com/v3VoSQ2ylb — Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond) February 7, 2020

STILL NO WINNER: Iowa Democratic Party extends deadline for campaigns to ask for recanvass or recount. This means that the results from Iowa will not be finalized until at least a full week after Iowans across the state caucused on February 3.

FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS: Five things to watch in New Hampshire primary debate

‘FACE YOUR FIERCE’: Abercrombie tries to redeem its body-shaming past with inclusive ad campaign. Anchored on a range of ideas including the increasingly trendy “body positivity” movement, as well as “self-empowerment,” “gender equality” and “LGBTQ+ equality,” the new campaign has ditched the days of rock hard abs and glowing tans for more realistic body types. … The campaign includes numerous LGBTQ faces: Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, World Cup-winning soccer player Megan Rapinoe, footballer Ryan Russell, plus-size model Michael McCauley (below), British rugby player Keegan Hirst, ballet dancer Harper Watters, comedian Andy Lalwani, and trans activists Laith Ashley and Leyna Bloom.

TRUE BELIEBER: Justin Bieber Reveals He Made a Deal With God to Get Sober

‘WE’RE THINKING OF YOU’: Katy Perry Sends a Message of Support to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

This is a great message of solidarity from @katyperry to the people of #China. I couldn't agree more – we're in this together and we can only stop it together! Thank you for lending your voice to such an important cause. #2019nCoV



🎥 @SinaWeibo, Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/u7wnn5xPdc — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 4, 2020

TOO SOON?: Gayle King is being criticized for asking Kobe Bryant’s friend about the rape case

.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie told @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant's legacy is "not complicated" for her despite his 2003 rape accusation.



"I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging over his legacy." https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqX pic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020

WTF: A Judge Ruled That The Woman Suing The Church Of Scientology Must Participate In “Religious Arbitration”

ON THE RAG: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.

LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: RuPaul Plays Dirty Charades with Jimmy Fallon

TEASER OF THE DAY: RuPaul Reveals Her Beauty Secrets to Kate McKinnon in SNL preview

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Lil Nas X Becomes a Rabid Vampire in ‘The Matrix’-Inspired ‘Rodeo’ Video Featuring Nas

SONG OF THE DAY: Pussycat Dolls’ Comeback Single ‘React’ Is Here

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Abigail

FURRY FRIDAY: Giacomino