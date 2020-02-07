College Students Boot Classmate from Lecture Hall After Racist, Anti-Gay Rant: WATCH

A group of college students at Chapman University in California booted one of their classmates from a lecture hall this week after he went on a drunken rant laced with racist and homophobic slurs.

The student, 21-year-old Dayton Kingery, was later arrested and expelled from the school.

This is Dayton Kingery. He’s a student at Chapman university in CA. This morning he went on a racist & homophobic rant during a lecture. This bigot needs to be expelled ASAP @ChapmanU. pic.twitter.com/yQmIc9PK70 February 5, 2020

A video of the incident posted to Twitter begins with Kingery seated in the lecture hall, saying he’s been “drinking Bacardi all day.”

“I f*cking hate n*ggers,” Kingery proclaims.

“You should probably chill, buddy,” one student responds, before Kingery drops the N-word a few more times.

“Shut the f*ck up,” another student says.

“I fucking hate faggots, too. How about that?” Kingery says, prompting one of his classmates to respond, “All right, you’ve got to get out of here, bro.”

Here’s part 2 of the video. This is horrifying. Tag @ChapmanU and let them know that Dayton does not belong on campus. He’s a threat to black & LGBTQ students. pic.twitter.com/Pv7taAVSZU — Simar Ahluwalia (@sahluwal) February 5, 2020

In the second part of the video, Kingery is seen standing near the door telling classmates, “You don’t know who I am. I’m not kidding. I’ll fucking bury you. I’m worth like $50 million.”

Kingery walks over to one classmate and says, “This faggot right here,” prompting the student to stand up and get in his face yelling, “Don’t touch me, don’t touch me.”

After Kingery is pushed out of the room, someone mistakenly throws him the wrong backpack. He proceeds to hurl it down the hallway and jump on top of it. “I hope your laptop was in there, you f*cking faggot,” Kingery says.

Kingery later scuffled with a campus security officer who was called to the scene, and had to be placed in a hobble restraint by the Orange Police Department, according to CBS Los Angeles.

He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and felony vandalism for allegedly breaking the computer inside the backpack, the LA Times reports. He also faces a charge of elder abuse for allegedly injuring the campus security officer, who was over 65. Kingery was released from custody Wednesday.

Chapman University officials announced Thursday that Kingery is no longer a student at the school.

“Racist and homophobic conduct will not be tolerated on this campus, and we took decisive and swift action,” Chapman President Daniele Struppa said in a statement posted to Twitter. “A situation such as this is difficult, it affected many and we want to provide the needed support as we all move through this difficult time.”

(1/2) An update from President Daniele Struppa – "Racist and homophobic conduct will not be tolerated on this campus and we took decisive and swift action. As of this afternoon, the individual responsible for this incident is no longer a student at Chapman University. — Chapman University (@ChapmanU) February 6, 2020