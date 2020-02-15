Asked to Name Mexican President by Telemundo, 2 of These 3 Candidates Had Trouble: WATCH

Democratic presidential candidates Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar, and Pete Buttigieg sat down for interviews with Spanish-language network Telemundo on Friday in Nevada after a candidate forum hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens, the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights organization.

The AP notes that Steyer, Klobuchar, and Buttigieg were the only candidates to attend while Sanders relayed a video message: “Nevada has a large immigrant population, and Hispanics are a critical constituency for Democrats. The state will be the third to weigh in on the Democratic presidential nomination when it holds its caucuses Feb. 22.”

But only Buttigieg could name the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.