Madonna Makes History as First Artist to Score 50 #1s on Any Single Billboard Chart

Madonna has made history with her Madame X single “I Don’t Search I Find” which has become her 50th #1 single on the Billboard Dance Chart.

Billboard reports: “Madonna outpaces runner-up Rihanna, who has notched 33 No. 1s. Beyoncé and Janet Jackson follow with 22 and 20 leaders, respectively. With the coronation, Madonna additionally becomes the first act to have scored at least one No. 1 on Dance Club Songs in five separate decades, having tallied nine in the 1980s, 13 in the ’90s, 18 in the 2000s, nine in the ’10s and, now, one (so far) in the ’20s. Madonna is also the first act ever to score as many as 50 No. 1s on any single Billboard chart, extending her record over George Strait, who has earned 44 leaders on Hot Country Songs.”

Below, remixes of “I Don’t Search I Find” by Craig C, Chris Cox, Honey Dijon, and Offer Nissim.

