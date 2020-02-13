Detroit Police Believe ‘Revered’ Hairstylist Was Murdered by Man He Met on Dating App

Bashar Kallabat (Facebook)

Detroit Police have arrested a 24-year-old suspect in the murder of internationally known hairstylist Bashar Kallabat, who was found beaten to death in a motel room Tuesday night.

The Detroit News reports: Kallabat, 56, was “revered by many, loved by many,” [Police Chief Daniel] Craig said at a news conference at police headquarters. Kallabat and the suspect, police “believe, but are not certain,” may have met through a dating app, the chief said. The suspect, Craig said, arrived at the motel through a rideshare app. What complicated matters for investigators, though, is that Kallabat paid for the ride.

Police were able to track down the suspect thanks to security footage, which showed him wearing a distinctive security-guard uniform or jacket. He was taken into custody early Wednesday.

More from local LGBTQ publication PrideSource: Kallabat was a hairstylist who was renowned for his work not only locally but nationally. “Some of you have identified the victim and we will confirm we have notified next of kin. Our victim, in this case, is a 56-year-old male. He’s a nationally known hairstylist with a 20-year, stellar career. In fact, he’s revered by many, loved by many, and so, again, our hearts and prayers go out to the family of this victim,” Craig said. “… He was written up in Vogue Magazine, Allure and Harper’s [Bazaar].”

Shanon Neumann, Kallabat’s partner in the salon business, told WDIV-TV he was “an icon.”

“Any hairstylist here in the metro Detroit area either worked for him or under him. He was a mentor to so many,” Neumann said. “He was just a magical person. His energy was just so uncanny.”

Watch reports from WDIV-TV and WJBK-TV below.

