Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and a John Bolton Look-Alike Tried to Crash Trump’s Impeachment Trial: WATCH

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog went to Washington D.C. to cover Trump’s impeachment trial and had a few tricks up his sleeve to try and gain access. Triumph noted that Republicans have complained about the length of the hearings and having to sit in the chamber for so many hours “without a spine to support them.”

Triumph tried to speak with Mitt Romney, Lindsey Graham, and got in the ear of Lev Parnas. The clever canine also attempted to gain access to the Senate chamber, even enlisting a John Bolton look-alike.

Said Triumph to the Capitol guard of the Bolton doppelgänger: “Smell his mustache. It smells exactly like Dick Cheney’s ass.”