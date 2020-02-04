Chicago Police Track Series of Grindr Stun Gun Robberies: WATCH

Chicago police are investigating a series of robberies in which the victim is lured to a hotel using the gay hook-up app Grindr, and then shocked with a stun gun and robbed.

CBS Chicago reports: “The first occurred near the Embassy Suites Hotel in the 600 block of North State Street on December 22. The next, the Cambria robbery on January 6 where the suspect was released. Then, about two weeks later, another stun gun date and robbery near the W Hotel on North Lake Shore Drive. And finally Tuesday night, near the Four Seasons Hotel at 900 North Michigan Avenue, another dangerous online date where the victim was shocked and robbed.”

Police have issued a community alert for downtown and Magnificent Mile residents: “Police believe there may be more than one person responsible for the attacks. Police added that the website Grindr is cooperating in the investigation. Authorities also warn anyone using a social dating site to arrange their first encounter in a very public, open place.”