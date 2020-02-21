Trump Mocks Biden for Stuttering While Slurring His Way Through Speech at Las Vegas Rally: WATCH

President Donald Trump mocked former Vice President Joe Biden’s stutter during a campaign rally in Las Vegas on Friday.

“You get angry when you can’t get the words out” — Trump mocks Joe Biden’s speech (Biden has been open about his stutter) pic.twitter.com/i05d3g46FL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2020

“Biden is angry,” Trump said. “Everything is anger, and that’s what happens when you can’t get the words out. That’s what happens, right? You get angry when you can’t get the words out.

“It might happen to me someday,” he added. “Could you imagine if that happened to me. Man, would I be a bad guy. I’d be the meanest man in history.”

Earlier in his speech, Trump was noticeably slurring as he mocked Democrat Pete Buttigieg, comparing him to Alfred E. Neuman.

Trump is noticeably slurring pic.twitter.com/zQTni9Djos — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2020

Trump later briefly forgot what city he was in:

“Right here in …. your place” — Trump forgot what city he’s in for a beat pic.twitter.com/wzb3gxKXE3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2020

He also had trouble reading his teleprompter:

Trump botches reading his teleprompter but then pretends he meant to do it pic.twitter.com/KrSyMImhoE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2020

Finally, on a few occasions, he just couldn’t get the words out:

"We are welpin– … right? Are we enthusiastic?" — Trump short circuits pic.twitter.com/SYsgZxmnoM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2020