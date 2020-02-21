Towleroad Gay News

Trump Mocks Biden for Stuttering While Slurring His Way Through Speech at Las Vegas Rally: WATCH

President Donald Trump mocked former Vice President Joe Biden’s stutter during a campaign rally in Las Vegas on Friday.

“Biden is angry,” Trump said. “Everything is anger, and that’s what happens when you can’t get the words out. That’s what happens, right? You get angry when you can’t get the words out.

“It might happen to me someday,” he added. “Could you imagine if that happened to me. Man, would I be a bad guy. I’d be the meanest man in history.”

Earlier in his speech, Trump was noticeably slurring as he mocked Democrat Pete Buttigieg, comparing him to Alfred E. Neuman.

Trump later briefly forgot what city he was in:

He also had trouble reading his teleprompter:

Finally, on a few occasions, he just couldn’t get the words out:

