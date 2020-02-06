Uber Driver Calls Police on Gay Dads After Insisting That Their Crying Son Needed a Mother

James Moed, his husband and their newborn son are shown in 2018. (via Facebook)

An Uber driver in San Diego reportedly called police on two gay dads after insisting that their crying infant son needed a mother.

James Moed reported Tuesday on Twitter that the incident occurred last Wednesday, Jan. 29. Moed said police knocked on the door of their hotel room at the Marriott Marina at about 1:30 a.m., demanding identification.

“It turns out the Uber driver who had taken us to the hotel had called the cops — accusing us of.. child trafficking? endangerment?” Moed wrote. “The same @Uber driver who told us our crying baby needed his mother, and didn’t back down when we tried to explain that our son has 2 dads.”

Following the encounter with police, the couple “stayed awake freaking out,” according to Moed. They wondered what would have happened if they hadn’t been carrying their son’s passport, or if the officers had been less agreeable.

“Where can my #queerfamily travel safely?” Moed wrote.

When Moed reported the incident to Uber, the company’s automated system sent him a refund and a form letter. But he said, “we want proof that you keep #LGBTQ riders safe from homophobic drivers.”

Moed later reported he had spoken to an Uber customer support representative. He said he requested an apology from the driver — but not his dismissal from the company — as well as evidence of an LGBTQ sensitivity training program.

“Awaiting response,” Moed wrote Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Moed could not immediately be reached for further comment. According to his Twitter bio, he works as “a service designer and innovation wrangler trying to make better stuff for people in emerging markets.”

Moed previously worked for IDEO in London, and has served as Seedcamp’s Expert in Residence, according to published reports.

Read Moed’s full Twitter thread about the incident below.

