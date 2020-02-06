Haters React to Buttigieg’s Iowa Lead: ‘Our Country Will Never Elect a Sodomite’

Pete Buttigieg maintained a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders on Thursday morning as delayed results from the Iowa Caucus continued to trickle in. With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Buttigieg had captured 26.23 percent of the state’s delegate count, to Sanders’ 26.06 percent, and the race remained too close to call.

Not surprisingly, anti-LGBT extremists appear triggered by the fact that an openly gay candidate, at least for now, sits atop the Democratic presidential field. Among them is the American Family Association’s Bryan Fischer.

Get ready to start seeing lots of Trump-loving evangelicals insist that Pete Buttigieg can't be president because he would be a terrible "role model for America's children." pic.twitter.com/ly7Px4J0wN February 5, 2020

“Do we want somebody who engages in that kind of sexual conduct to serve as a role model for the rest of the country, to serve as a role model for America’s children,” Fischer said in the video above from his radio show Wednesday. “I vote no.”

Previously, Fischer has said that electing an “unrepentant homosexual” like Buttigieg “would be suicidal” for America. But he isn’t the only anti-LGBT pundit who’s head seems likely to explode if Buttigieg wins.

Far-right columnist Andrew Bieszad, who previously referred to Buttigieg as the “king of cocks,” wrote this week that the “sodomite” is simply too “effeminate” to compete with President Donald Trump in the general election.

“A woman ran in 2016 for the Democrats and lost. Right now, it appears that the sodomite Buttigieg is being promoted, but he is highly effeminate and it is very likely he will be crushed by Trump in 2020 should he be nominated,” Bieszad wrote.

Finally, in what could be only the beginning of bigoted backlash over Buttigieg’s success, several commenters took to Twitter to express their outrage.

“We can’t have the president grabbing his ankles in the White House,” one wrote.

More below.

How Buttigieg made history in Iowa caucuses https://t.co/p2wpHhwcm4 ONE NATION UNDER GOD …WILL NOT BE LEAD BY A SODOMITE! WE STAND WITH TRUMP! — Anthony Fezio (@afezio1952) February 5, 2020

Just know this our country will never elect a sodomite to the White House, buttigieg will never be elected, we can't have the president grabbing his ankles in the White House. — John Dunn22 (@Dunn22John) February 5, 2020