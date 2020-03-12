After Dow Drops Another 2,000 Points, Trump Insists ‘The Markets Are Going to Be Just Fine’: WATCH

After the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,000 points on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump insisted that “the markets are going to be just fine.”

The massive selloff came in response to Trump’s bungled address to the nation regarding the coronavirus on Wednesday night.

Trading was suspended for the second time this week on Thursday after S&P 500 plunged by more than 7 percent, triggering a “circuit-breaker” for 15 minutes.

Trump made the remarks as he was greeting Leo Vardakar, the taoiseach of Ireland, before heading back inside the White House.

