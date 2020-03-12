LGBT Voters Favor Sanders Over Biden by 2-1 Margin, Turn Out in Record Numbers: VIDEO

LGBT voters have turned out in disproportionately high numbers in 18 states that have staged Democratic primaries thus far. And they have overwhelmingly supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over former Vice President Joe Biden and the other candidates, according to exit polls.

LGBT people make up about 4.5% of the U.S. population, but make up 9% of Democratic primary voters so far, NBC News Exit Poll finds. https://t.co/tizqZkcDWr — NBC Out (@NBCOUT) March 12, 2020

NBC News reports: Sanders was the pick of 41 percent of these voters, with Biden at 21 percent. The rest of the vote was split among candidates who have suspended their campaigns: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., with 19 percent; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg with 8 percent; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 7 percent; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., with 1 percent. … More LGBT Democratic primary voters identify as liberal (79 percent) than as Democrats (63 percent), suggesting that a portion of the 36 percent of LGBT voters who say they are independent consider themselves to be further left than the Democratic Party. … Overall, 9 percent of the entire Democratic primary electorate so far has been lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, the NBC Exit Poll found.

Despite Sanders’ strong support among LGBT voters, Biden is set to deliver a knockout punch in the race.

Politico reports: Now that Michigan broke Bernie Sanders’ heart Tuesday, Florida looks ready to crush his campaign next week. … Along with Florida on Tuesday, Arizona, Illinois and Ohio also vote. And like Florida, polling and insiders say each of those states favor Biden. Sanders won none of them in 2016, when he was throttled in Florida. Carrying 577 delegates total, the March 17 states could make it mathematically impossible for Sanders to become the nominee if Biden wins the lion’s share, as he’s expected to do. Especially if he’s swept in all states next week, Sanders is expected by backers and Democratic insiders to leave the race.

Sanders appeared on the The Tonight Show on Wednesday night and explained why he is staying in the race — at least until next week — despite long odds. Watch the interview below.