Justin Trudeau Self-Quarantines, As Trump Shrugs Off Possible Exposure at Mar-A-Lago: WATCH

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, began experiencing flu-like symptoms, and was tested for coronavirus.

CTV reports: According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, she immediately sought medical advice and is being tested for COVID-19. Both are self-isolating at home awaiting test results.“The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” read the statement. “The Prime Minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special COVID-19 cabinet committee discussion.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump shrugged off reports that the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsanoro tested positive for coronavirus, days after meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“Let's put it this way: I'm not concerned.”



Trump is not worried about potential #COVID19 exposure from a press aide to Brazilian President Bolsonaro that he came in contact with pic.twitter.com/lL3KSidR2D — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 12, 2020

McClatchy reports: “I did hear something about that,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We had dinner together in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation. I don’t know if the press aide was there, if he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual.” Trump said he and Bolsonaro “sat next to each other for a period of time, had great conversation. He’s doing a terrific job in Brazil. We’ll find out what happens. I guess they’re being tested right now,” Trump said, adding: “I’m not concerned.” Wajngarten posted on Instagram a picture of him standing close to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who is in charge of the coronavirus task-force, in Mar-a-Lago.



