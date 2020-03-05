Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Anti-Gay Pastor Blames ‘Homovirus’ for Destroying American Families: LISTEN

E.W. Jackson

Amid the international coronavirus crisis, right-wing pastor E.W. Jackson took time Wednesday to blame the “homovirus” for destroying America families.

Jackson made the statements during his “The Awakening” radio show, as part of an attack on Virginia Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott, who represents the pastor’s district and supports LGBT rights, according to Right Wing Watch.

“The last thing in the world the black community needs is more destruction of the family, more attacks on the family, and that’s all this whole homosexual movement amounts to,” Jackson said. “It is a virulent, violent attack. You know what? I’m going to get in trouble for this one, but this is right off the presses: It is the homovirus for the family.

“Of course, I am speaking from a spiritual and a psychological perspective,” he said. “I hope that no one misunderstands my little putting together of two things, because you know we’re talking about this coronavirus. I’m not talking about physical illness. I’m not talking about pronouncing any physical curses on people. I feel the need to explain myself here. I’m talking about the spiritual and psychological element that is introduced into a community that is already having major problems with family formation, and family maintenance, and rearing of children, and now you want to throw this garbage into the mix as well.”

Listen to Jackson’s full rant below.

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/771236758&color=ff5500&hide_related=true&show_comments=false"></noscript>