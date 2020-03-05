Ex-GOP Congressman Aaron Schock Finally Comes Out: ‘I Am Gay’

Aaron Schock, the disgraced former Republican congressman from Illinois, confirmed what most already knew on Thursday when he came out as gay in an Instagram post and on his website.

“For those who know me and for many who only know of me, this will come as no surprise,” Schock began. “For the past year, I have been working through a list of people who I felt should finally hear the news directly from me before I made a public statement. I wanted my mother, my father, my sisters, my brother, and my closest friends to hear it from me first.

“The fact that I am gay is just one of those things in my life in need of explicit affirmation, to remove any doubt and to finally validate who I am as a person,” he continued. “In many ways I regret the time wasted in not having done so sooner. …

Read the full text of Schock’s lengthy post on his website and on Instagram below, along with a few initial reactions.

Congratulations to former Congressman Aaron Schock on coming out and living your truth. But until you show remorse for, and do the work of correcting, your own actions against your community, you can fuck right the hell off. pic.twitter.com/1qLQv8S5aO — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 5, 2020

Reminder that if prosecutors hadn’t completely botched the case, Aaron Schock would likely be in prison for using your taxpayer money to pay for massages and Katy Perry tickets. https://t.co/h7vs0fiZPF — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) March 5, 2020

Aaron Schock wrote a long post about him coming out as gay and how worried he was telling his family and friends and whatever, but failed to even apologize to the LGBTQ community for the hatred he displayed towards us for MANY years. So he can fuck all the way off 🤷🏻‍♂️ — david (@homesweethomo) March 5, 2020

Between Aaron Schock coming out after years of voting against gay rights and Rod Blagojevich's commuted sentence, it's a bad time for 2000s Illinois politics https://t.co/fluyK8AJkf — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) March 5, 2020

aaron schock saying he would support LGBTQ rights now after a lifetime of voting against them,,,,,,,,,,,,, pic.twitter.com/wDC5YZ0Gtb — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) March 5, 2020

So Aaron Schock has finally come out. Good for him. That's great.



In his coming-out note, he doesn't say sorry for supporting efforts to stop same-sex marriage or his votes against repealing DADT or enacting hate crime laws.



He does say he'd support LGBTQ rights today. pic.twitter.com/XpIDiYUeBu — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 5, 2020

I speak for every LGBTQ+ person in the world when I say that we reject you, Aaron Schock. We don't want you. You have caused pain and suffering to our entire community and our supporters. pic.twitter.com/pURmN8Z6py — Dave Temkin (@dtemkin) March 5, 2020

Aaron Schock coming out pic.twitter.com/VgDVzKzRi8 — Jon (@prasejeebus) March 5, 2020

Let me tell you something about Aaron Schock pic.twitter.com/OIZDcCSjmE — Jacob Bell (@realJacobBell) March 5, 2020