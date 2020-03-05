Elizabeth Warren to Drop Out of Democratic Presidential Race: BREAKING

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday will become the latest candidate to suspend her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to multiple reports.

From CNN: The Massachusetts senator, who centered her bid on a promise to wipe out corruption in Washington, is announcing her decision on a staff call Thursday morning. Warren’s path to the nomination has been narrowing since the first round of voting in Iowa, where she placed third. In subsequent contests in New Hampshire and Nevada, she dropped down to fourth. In South Carolina, she came in a distant fifth.

More from the Huffington Post: Despite gaining momentum early on in the race, Warren struggled to drum up significant support in the first wave of primary contests. She finished in a disappointing third place in the Iowa caucuses, fourth in both the New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucuses, and fifth in the South Carolina primary. Warren failed to win a single state on Super Tuesday, grabbing third place in her home state of Massachusetts behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who was first, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who was second.

The New York Times adds: Her potential endorsement is highly sought after in the race and both Mr. Sanders and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. have spoken with Ms. Warren since Super Tuesday, when the end of her campaign appeared imminent. … Ms. Warren’s exit also clears the party’s left lane for Mr. Sanders, who had a more muted showing on Super Tuesday than polls had predicted. The Sanders campaign will now aim to attract enough of Ms. Warren’s ideologically progressive supporters to put him over the top in a closely contested primary.

For what it’s worth, Warren was the second most popular candidate among LGBT voters on Super Tuesday with 21 percent, behind only Sanders, according to exit polls.

A few reactions below.

Thank you, Elizabeth Warren. For your passion. Your persistence. Your plans. Thank you for daring us to dream bigger. Fight harder. Be better. Thank you for believing in me – in all of us.



We are better because you ran. pic.twitter.com/QnrueJVaWv — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren would have made an incredible president and I have no interest in entertaining anyone who says anything to the contrary. Instead of “well, actually”-ing today, maybe reflect on how misogyny creates an impossible and impenetrable standard for any woman running. — Lauren Rankin (@laurenarankin) March 5, 2020

You know what's complete shit? Realizing that the list of presidents they show kids in school just perpetually reinforces "NO THIS ISN'T FOR GIRLS" and then seeing it play out in the real world over and over. Warren should be the front-runner, not dropping out. We're fucked up. — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) March 5, 2020

This is really too bad. She would've had a lot to offer in the debates and would've forced the other two candidates to raise their game. https://t.co/VEHusU0Wi7 — Scott Gilmore (@Scott_Gilmore) March 5, 2020

🟢Biden

🟢Gabbard

🟢Sanders

❌Warren

❌Bloomberg

❌Klobuchar

❌Buttigieg

❌Steyer

❌Patrick

❌Yang

❌Bennet

❌Delaney

❌Booker

❌Williamson

❌Castro

❌Harris

❌Bullock

❌Sestak

❌Messam

❌O'Rourke

❌Ryan

❌de Blasio

❌Gillibrand

❌Moulton

❌Inslee

❌Hickenlooper

❌Swalwell — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 5, 2020

Thank you for the campaign you ran & for every fight you’ve ever waged, @ewarren. I know you’ll keep fighting to get the most relief, to the most people, as quickly as possible. I’ll be doing the same.



Thank you & your incredible staff https://t.co/ojZTFS0iGR — Alexis Goldstein 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexisgoldstein) March 5, 2020

And then there was Tulsi — Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) March 5, 2020

This quote is a hard one to swallow today. https://t.co/vQOOL3M4HD — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) March 5, 2020

And misogyny wins again. — Mythili Sampathkumar (@MythiliSk) March 5, 2020

I truly admire Elizabeth Warren and I will never be convinced that she wouldn’t have made the best President.



It just makes me sad for this country. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 5, 2020

.@ewarren was arguably the smartest and most policy-wise candidate in the Democratic race. It’s not a good sign she did not get farther. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 5, 2020

At the start of 2019, Elizabeth Warren prioritized outreach to the trans community. And they didn't just talk to so many of us. They asked questions. They listened. They invited guidance on policy and outreach. Simply put: they cared about us. Today, I am heartbroken. (1/5) https://t.co/c86P0xf5gb — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 5, 2020