Anderson Cooper Shoots His CNN Show From Home, Says Staffer May Have Coronavirus: WATCH

Sporting a T-shirt, Anderson Cooper shot his primetime CNN show from his New York City home on Friday night.

Cooper said he made the move out of “an abundance of caution,” because an Anderson Cooper 360 team member may have coronavirus.

—@AndersonCooper is broadcasting from home tonight, telling viewers that someone on his team thinks they might be positive for coronavirus. Cooper says he feels fine, but has taken the step out of an "abundance of caution." pic.twitter.com/AT3oFwksEa March 21, 2020

“Good evening, tens of millions more Americans saw their worlds shrink to four walls, the walls of their home, myself included,” Cooper said at the start of the show.

“I don’t have any symptoms. I feel fine. It’s just an abundance of caution,” Cooper added. “Everybody on our staff is going to be staying out of the office for a while.”

On Twitter, several people complimented Cooper on his backdrop.

Anderson Cooper hosting 360 apparently from his home this evening. Looks like he is using an Apple Earpod as his earpiece. Pretty remarkable to see a major cable network primetime show being produced in the anchor's home. — J. Justin Boggs (@jjboggs) March 21, 2020

@andersoncooper I didn't know that you liked to read. That's a sweet library of books you have ^-^ — Kayla Houston ( Misty Dragon ) (@KaylaHo07212299) March 21, 2020

Anderson Cooper has a nice place



Nice bookshelves



Is that oak??? — Jesse Taylor Lewis (@torkum) March 21, 2020