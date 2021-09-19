Anderson Cooper Misses Mom, Her ‘Ludicrous’ Advice and Their Unique Interactions

Anderson Cooper misses his mom’s “ludicrous relationship advice”.

The 54-year-old broadcaster lost his mom Gloria in June 2019, when she died of stomach cancer aged 95, and he admits that they enjoyed a “really unique relationship”.

Anderson – who came out as gay in 2012 – tole People: “I miss the random phone calls with a crazy idea, or her asking me ludicrous relationship advice.

“I’m certainly not anyone to give relationship advice, but I would give my mom feedback when she would go on dates, what I thought about the guys. Some of them I really didn’t think much of at all! We had a really unique relationship.”

Anderson admits his mom could be “frustrating and stressful” at times.

However, he still misses her presence immensely.

He said: “My mom was extraordinarily unique, and I miss that uniqueness in my life.

“It was sometimes very frustrating and stressful, because she never had a plan for things.

“She was incredibly creative, so things were always changing. I was always having to adapt to her new ideas and encourage some of those, and try to discourage her from things that didn’t make any sense.”

Anderson announced the birth of his son Wyatt in April last year.

The broadcaster had a baby with a surrogate mother and subsequently revealed that Wyatt was named after his dad – who died during open-heart surgery when the news anchor was just 10 years old – and his middle name, Morgan, stemmed from his mother’s side of the family.

He said on social media at the time: “He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.

“My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side.

“I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. (sic)”