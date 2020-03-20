Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Cancels At-Home Edition of ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Andy Cohen announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus, canceling plans for an “at-home” edition of Watch What Happens Live on Sunday.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Mediaite notes that Sunday’s at-home edition of Watch What Happens Live was set to feature Jerry O’Connell, Nene Leakes and Ramona Singer.

“Our show is arguably the most lo-tech show in late night in its current form. So the idea of taking it down even further a few notches is just ironic and hilarious,” Cohen told Variety earlier Friday. “I mean, we’re the show that I still can’t believe gets a live signal out of a very small clubhouse in Soho. So we will now be from my own clubhouse in the West Village. My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”